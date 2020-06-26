Call to shift isolation ward from OGH

Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA) has requested the State government to shift the isolation ward from Osmania General Hospital (OGH) as it poses a threat of cross infection to patients of the out patient, acute medical care and casualty wards located adjacent to it.
Led by association president K.U.N. Vishnu, a delegation of TJUDA called on Minister for Health Eatala Rajender here on Friday and submitted a representation with the demand to shift the isolation ward from OGH, also as the staff of the only tertiary care hospital were overburdened with patients with Gandhi Hospital being converted into an exclusive COVID facility.
They also brought to the Minister’s notice an urgent need to recruit speciality doctors on a permanent basis through the Medial & Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB), recruitment of senior residents (Srs) and to issue orders for admission of any doctor, PG doctor or intern at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), if they get infected.
Further, they also urged the government to maintain proper supply of PPE kits, N-95 masks and other protective gear as there was deficiency at ground level, accommodation for day scholars as they were in apprehensive of their family members getting infected, if they go home and also increase in stipend by 15%.
