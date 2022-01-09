Call to root out BJP from national politics

Left party leaders meet Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

The top leaders of CPI and CPI (M) on Saturday called on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here separately and made a strong case for unity of like-minded and progressive parties to pull out BJP along with its roots from national politics.

There was an emergency need for these parties to come on a single platform to fight against the atrocious government at the Centre led by the BJP, the leadership of the twin Left parties informed Mr. Rao.

It was therefore decided to hold another meeting shortly to discuss their future course of action, sources said.

The CPI (M) leaders who met Mr. Rao included party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, Polit bureau members Ramachandran Pillai, Balakrishnan and M.A. Baby.

The CPI was represented by its general secretary D. Raja, Parliamentary party leader Binoy Viswam and Revenue Minister of Kerala K. Rajan. While the CPI (M) top brass was in the city for the party’s Central committee meeting, the CPI leaders attended the national conference of All India Youth Federation, a frontal organisation of the party.

Sources added that the Left parties informed Mr. Rao that the breach of security projected by the Centre when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover at Ferozepur in Punjab was nothing but a face saving tactic as there was not much crowd at the venue where he was heading to address a rally. Mr. Modi felt the pulse of farmers and people who were angry with the BJP in Punjab which was going to polls.

The Left leaders discussed national politics in the context of election schedule announced for five States on Saturday. They informed Mr. Rao that defeat was certainty for BJP in Uttar Pradesh as the party faced a strong anti-incumbency. The Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav was sure to wrest power. Therefore, there was an urgent need for alternative politics.

The divisive politics of BJP posed a grave threat to the integrity of the country. The obstacles set up by Centre to the development path of Telangana government went against federal spirit, they said.