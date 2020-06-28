Call to name UoH after PV

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting renaming University of Hyderabad (UoH) after former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao as there was a strong public demand for this in Telangana.

Mr. KCR recalled that the university was set up in 1974 as a result of a six point formula that evolved from separate Telangana agitation to address the imbalance in education infrastructure in the region. The renaming of the institution as P.V. Narasimha Rao Central University of Hyderabad will be a fitting tribute to him in his birth centenary year.

The Chief Minister based his request on the ground that P.V. Narasimha Rao’s contribution to education policy and setting up of residential schools first at the State level and later in the form of Navodaya schools at national level was a radical step to provide quality education to meritorious students from rural areas with poor economic background.