GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call to make Revanth Reddy’s public meeting in Vemulawada on March 7 a success

March 05, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas on Tuesday urged Congress workers to make Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s public meeting in Vemulawada on March 7 a grand success.

Talking to reporters in Vemulawada, Mr. Srinivas said the Chief Minister will reach the district headquarters town of Sircilla by helicopter around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The Chief Minister will participate in various programmes in the textile town and reach Vemulawada, where he will offer pattu vastrams to the presiding deity of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple on Thursday evening. Later, Mr. Revanth will address a public meeting in the temple town.

He said the Chief Minister’s maiden visit to Vemulawada will help address the issues relating to the development of the temple town, “grossly neglected” by the previous BRS government, and improve pilgrim amenities at the historic temple.

Meanwhile, the Endowments department constituted a 23-member festival committee to ensure the smooth conduct of the three-day Maha Shivaratri jatara scheduled to be held in Vemulawada from March 7 to 9.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.