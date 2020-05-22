Call to maintain distance while exchanging Id greetings

HYDERABAD

22 May 2020 23:24 IST

Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Friday appealed to the Muslim community to maintain physical distancing while exchanging greetings on Id instead of hugging, which is tradition, and offer Id prayers at home.

The Minister conducted a review meeting ahead of the festival with top officers of the police department, including Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

He said that Muslims were fasting and praying at home during Ramzan and had also cooperated with the police to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and stayed indoors during the night curfew.

The Home Minister appealed to them to continue in the same spirit on Id and offer prayers at home.

He also said that it was the culture of Muslims to exchange Id greetings by hugging one another, have sheer khurma, and visit relatives. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Ali urged the Muslim community to ‘maintain distance’ while exchanging greetings on Id.