Call to improve data collection for better road safety

CS directs officials to identify accident prone locations and ensure proper sign boards are erected

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed officials to take steps to improve data collection mechanism as part of efforts to improve road safety and minimise accidents.

The mechanism should include a mobile application that can capture and record information with geo-coordinates and photographs whenever accidents occur. The officials concerned should identify accident prone locations and ensure that proper sign boards are erected in these places.

Mr. Somesh Kumar conducted a meeting with senior officials on road safety measures on Friday and stressed the need for making concerted efforts to minimise road accidents and fatalities. The engineering wings of the National Highways, Roads & Buildings, Panchayat Raj and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) should prepare short and long term measures before February 15 to minimise road accidents, he said.

He also spoke about developing a separate road safety plan for Outer Ring Road (ORR), which should include automated systems like cameras, speed guns and other enforcement equipment. A committee should be constituted to study issues related to scope for setting up a unified ambulance network, trauma care centres, measures to equip hospitals for treating emergency and trauma cases and other issues. The committee should submit its report within a week so that it could be approved by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said.

The EMRI was asked to scale up training volunteers for active bleeding control, which has a major impact in saving the lives of victims. A proper training programme for both the government and institutional drivers should be conducted to sensitise them on road safety measures, he added.