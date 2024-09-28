Call to help poor children in need of heart surgeries

Hyderabad-based Pure Little Hearts Foundation (PLHF) organised an event to spread public awareness about congenital heart diseases (CHDs) on Saturday (September 28). During the event, over 15 children who had benefited from PLHF’s efforts took to the stage for a ramp walk.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Kancharla, chairman and managing director of Rainbow Hospitals, highlighted the importance of awareness about paediatric cardiac treatments in saving young lives. He said many families postpone critical surgeries due to financial constraints and called on the community to come together to support underprivileged children.

Koneti Nageswara Rao, chief paediatric cardiologist at Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, shed light on the statistics surrounding CHDs in India, where 10 out of every 1,000 births are affected.