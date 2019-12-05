Call to donate for Armed Forces Flag Day

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad, on Thursday, called upon all sections of the society to donate liberally for Armed Forces Flag Day, which would be held on December 7 by NCC cadets.

The cadets visit various educational institutions and offices to collect money for the welfare of martyred soldiers’ families and their dependants.

Disclosing this to the media here on Thursday, the Collector said that district and non-gazetted officials had decided to donate ₹200 and ₹100 each from their December salary for Armed Forces Flag Day fund. He said that philanthropists who wanted to donate bigger amounts may contact Lieutenant K. Praveen Kumar (retired), Regional Sainik Welfare Officer, Karimnagar, at 0878-2240622 and 9133666059.

He also asked people to purchase Army flag stickers and car flags. Stating that the district collected ₹1.2 lakh last year for soldiers’ welfare, he added that these donations would be IT exempt.

On this occasion, a farmer, Gaade Narsaiah from Velichala village of Ramadugu mandal, donated ₹516 for Armed Forces Flag Day. Lt. K. Praveen Kumar, NCC 9 (Telangana battalion) commanding officer Colonel Sateesh Kumar and others were present.