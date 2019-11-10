Call RTC workers for talks, Ponnala tells govt.

Former TPCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah urged the State government to call the striking RTC employees for talks and end the impasse.

He also wanted the State government to release a white paper on the assets and financial position of the RTC. “It is a very good institution known for fuel efficiency, increased occupancy, safety -- for which it won many national awards. It has been in existence for 70 years, and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao suddenly finds employees inefficient,” Mr. Laxmaiah said.

The TRS and Mr.Rao used the RTC employees for their selfish ends. He condemned the handling of the issue, and police acting tough with the employees taking part in Chalo Tank Bund rally. He accused the Chief Minister of conspiring to usurp the valuable RTC lands across the State by privatising the corporation. The lands in Warangal, Karimangar and Hyderabad were leased out to TRS partymen. Now, he plans to benefit his family and party members by privatizing the RTC, he said.