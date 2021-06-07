Call MLAs, MPs meeting on new PCC chief: Jayaprakash Reddy

Hyderabad

07 June 2021 23:36 IST

Sangareddy MLA and senior Congress leader T. Jayaprakash Reddy has alleged that the party functionaries in New Delhi involved with Telangana Congress are ignoring his seniority deliberately and seem to be favouring only a few.

In an interaction with the reporters here on Monday, he said it is unfortunate that his name was deliberately being sidelined by some leaders. “I have all the capabilities, seniority and the acceptance to lead the party in Telangana,” he said.

AICC incharge for Telangana Congress, Manickam Tagore should find out my role in the Telangana movement and how I dared the then TRS chief and present Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Congress MLA said.

“Only I have the capacity and the ability to take on Mr. Rao politically and bring back the glory Congress enjoyed here,” he claimed.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy demanded that a meeting of MLAs and MPs be called for the final selection of the new PCC chief as their opinions are of paramount importance to ensure that the party affairs are smooth.

He however said he is a loyal soldier of the party and would abide by the decision of the high command.

The MLA also objected to abuse of senior leaders on the social media by the followers of some leaders. Such behaviour is not the Congress culture and those who abuse anonymously should come forward for a discussion within the party, he said.

“Let them leave their phone numbers on social media and I will contact and discuss with them,” he said.