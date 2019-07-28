Call for zero censorship of games, artistic expression

Game design expert Vijay Lakshman batted for zero censorship of games, and maintained that regulation should be done by parents. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ‘Games for Good: Designing Games with Social Impact’ programme.

“Censorship should be at the family level. It is the choice of parents on what they want their children to do, or not do. I don’t think the government is equipped to blanket-censor anything,” he said.

Responding to a question on certain games being banned in pockets of the country, he said, “I don’t think banning games would be impeding the development side of things,” he said.

Mr Lakshman, who has developed 87 games, said two more are in the pipeline. He said gaming in the mobile space is booming and the ideal price for a gaming laptop in the Indian context would be between $200 and $300. However, for professional gamers, it should be around $500. e said he is looking forward to speaking to IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan to set up Americal Esports gaming centres where gamers can play along with coaches and parents in a safe environment.