Call for two-day bank strike from January 31

Banking services are likely to be impacted if the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) goes ahead with its two-day nationwide bank strike on January 31 and February 1. The two-day strike is one component of an agitation programme the Forum comprising nine unions of bank employees and officers has proposed to launch in support of demands pertaining to wages and service conditions.

A release from UFBU, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States’ unit said workmen and officers of public sector banks, private sector banks and foreign banks in around 10,000 branches will participate in the strike. The wage revision settlement for bank employees and officers is due from November 2017 and the UFBU has blamed Indian Banks’ Association for the delay.

The demands of the UFBU include wage revision settlement at 20% hike on pay slip components with adequate loading thereof; five-day banking; and uniform definition of business hours, lunch hour in branches.

Merger of special allowance with basic pay; scrapping of new pension scheme (NPS); exemption from income tax on retirement benefits without ceiling, defined working hours for officers and equal wage for equal work for contract employees / business correspondents are some of the other demands.

Besides the two day strike, the UFBU, which consists of AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW and NOBO, has proposed a three-day strike from March 11 and indefinite strike beginning April 1.