Call for saving oxygen in hospitals

HYDERABAD

09 May 2021 22:54 IST

In the wake of the incidence of COVID, oxygen has become a crucial medical resource. And to put a check on its wastage, Director of Medical Education Dr. K Ramesh Reddy has issued orders to all government hospitals to prevent leakages, to close regulators and knobs on time, not to allow patients’ attendants to handle oxygen flow meters, and other measures.

Stating that every litre of oxygen saved will save a life, who is in need of it, he suggested some measures to save the medical resource.

Apart from checking for leakages from oxygen masks, the DME has suggested to switch off or reduce the oxygen flow when threshold levels of oxygen saturation level is achieved, to make one patient care staff available exclusively in charge to continuously monitor any open valves and close them.

“Change the saline in the flow meter so that chances of fungal infections can be minimised. The whole system should be sterilised before it is used for a new patient,” Dr. Ramesh suggested.