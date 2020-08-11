‘Call for probe into ‘corruption’’

Hyderabad

11 August 2020 23:21 IST

The BJP leader has lost credibility, says Ponnam Prabhakar

Telangana Congress Committee working president Ponnam Prabhakar has advised All India BJP president J.P. Nadda to write to the Union government for an inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project if he sincerely believed in his comments against the Telangana government’s corruption.

In a statement here, Mr. Prabhakar recalled the comments of Mr. Nadda during the foundation laying ceremony of BJP offices in Telangana, and said Mr. Nadda had lost credibility as he had spoken against the corruption in the TRS government several times but had done nothing. “If you are sincere about your allegations please demand that the Central government call for an inquiry,” he said.

Mr. Prabhakar said the BJP chief also spoke on the poor performance of TRS government on construction of double bedroom houses and s failure to join the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre.

“If Mr. Nadda cannot demand an inquiry into all these issues he should accept that the TRS and BJP were in the same boat and their friendship was pretty strong.” The former MP charged that BJP did not want to take any action against the TRS government as the latter had been supporting them on key bills and issues to save the BJP government.

The failure of the TRS government in tackling coronavirus was so evident with the statistics also proving but the BJP government was silent on the issue.