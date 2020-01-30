Hyderabad

Call for plastic-free environment

District Principal and Sessions Judge P. Sreesudha addressing a meeting at Kamareddy on Wednesday.

District Principal and Sessions Judge P. Sreesudha addressing a meeting at Kamareddy on Wednesday.  

Principal District and Sessions Judge P. Sreesudha, on Wednesday, asked advocates to extend their cooperation to make the environment free of litter and plastic products. “Plastic use must be given up to protect the environment and keep our surroundings clean,” she said.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the Sulabh Complex in the district court premises for the benefit of visiting litigant public, she complimented Collector N. Satyanarayana for his initiative to construct toilets for the public and appreciated his efforts in making the district open defecation free. She also advised advocates to participate in legal literacy programmes.

Ms. Sreesudha assured that she would ensure the construction of a library for advocates of the court.

Mr. Satyanarayana, Additional District Judge B. Sathaiah, Superintendent of Police N. Swetha, senior civil judge Srinivas, junior civil judge Rajkumar, and Bar Association president V. Laxman Rao participated.

