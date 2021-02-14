Call for greater safety for women, action against culprits

HYDERABAD

14 February 2021 00:34 IST

BJP women’s wing submits memorandum to Home Minister

State BJP women’s wing has urged the government to ensure that the the police react swiftly and take strict action against the perpetrators involved in recent crimes against women in the twin cities and elsewhere across the State.

In a memorandum submitted to Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali on Friday, women’s wing president K. Geetha Murthy regretted that Telangana stood in fourth position in the number of atrocities against women with cases of rapes, kidnap, dowry harassment, child marriages, acid attacks and so on, in the country. She charged that in many cases, the police have been succumbing to political pressures and not even filing cases or chargesheets.

The BJP brought to the notice of the Minister that the Centre had released funds for women safety but not even 20% was spent in the last six years with just 100 victims getting financial help out of the 8,000 cases filed against such atrocities. Many victims were not even aware of the availability of such assistance and hence, there was need to increase public awareness.

There are 28,896 cases under investigation in 2019 and in 572 cases, the police had failed to ensure taking witness accounts or file chargesheets. Only 62% cases have been chargesheeted while in 37.9% cases chargesheets were yet to be filed. Of the 24,601 chargesheeted cases, arrests were made in 15.3% cases only, she pointed out.

Earlier, the women’s wing held a protest demonstration outside Exhibition Grounds to highlight the rising number of atrocities against women.

Meanwhile, party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded corporate colleges to pay salaries of lecturers without further delay. Responding to a delegation of lecturers, who represented their grievances to him, he said the corporate colleges have been collecting fees from students to the tune of lakhs of rupees without any respite and hence, it was not fair to deprive the teachers of the salaries under the pretext of losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. If need be, the party will support lecturers in laying siege to the colleges, he added.