Call for endowment lecture, award in journalist’s memory

Speakers assembled at a meeting to condole the death of veteran journalist C. Raghavachari favoured institution of an annual award for best journalist and endowment lecture to perpetuate his memory and the causes for which he stood till his last breath.

The speakers, including Indian Journalists Union president K. Srinivas Reddy, his predecessor and AP Government’s media advisor D. Amar and senior journalist N. Amarnath, wanted the Media Education Foundation India (MEFI) to consider the issue and take steps accordingly. Mr. Amar suggested that MEFI introduce the award and annual endowment lecture on the birth anniversary of Raghavachari as it would be a befitting tribute to the veteran journalist.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy recalled the services rendered by Raghavachari to the field of journalism through his in-depth analysis of the situation, especially in socio, economic and political fields. Raghavachari stood by his principles and remained bonded to people’s issues till he breathed his last. His commitment to the social cause was evident from the manner in which he encouraged practices like inter-caste marriages. He had thorough understanding of the role and responsibility of journalists in the contemporary society.

Mr. Amarnath said the deceased journalist was firm on pursuing the alternative journalism model as is being practised in some countries in the West since that space existed here too. In addition to reporting issues in people’s perspective as the voice of the voiceless, Raghavachari contributed significantly to the journalists’ movements by drafting several important declarations.

Senior journalists P. Rajeswara Rao, Y. Narender Reddy and AP State Energy Conservation Mission chief executive officer A. Chandrasekhar Reddy spoke. Raghavachari’s wife Jyotsna was also present.