Call for a council for social work education

Memorandum submitted to Vice President

Professional Social Worker Association, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Professional Social Worker Association have petitioned to Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu for creation of the National Council for social work education.

President of the Telangana chapter Srinivas Goud Survi said that there was a burgeoning request from social workers across the country for recognition of their profession through the establishment of a council. The council, if established, will lead to enhancement of quality in social work education, create national registers of accredited social work education institutions and programmes, and will raise the status of the profession.

The memorandum submitted to the Vice President said that establishment of the council was also in tune with the recently enacted National Educational Policy. The NITI Aayog explored possibilities for it a year back when it called an online meeting of senior social work educators in the country. It requested the Vice President to forward their request to the Government of India requesting Parliament to process the Bill urgently and enact it as a legislation.