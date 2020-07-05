Call all-party meet on COVID: ex-MP

Hyderabad

05 July 2020 23:26 IST

‘Include coronavirus treatment in government’s Aarogyasri scheme’

Former MP and TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi has appealed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to call for an all-party meeting to discuss and finalise a programme to control the dangerous spike of coronavirus cases in the State, particularly in the GHMC area.

He said the TRS government has failed to initiate serious steps in tackling the crisis and it was time it took the views of Opposition parties and the people into confidence. He also demanded that the testing centres be increased in proportion to the demand for tests and the cost of the test be borne by the government.

He said specific guidelines must be issued to the private and government hospitals about admission and treatment and no suspected patient should be rejected admission by any hospital.

He also sought the inclusion of COVID in the government’s Aarogyasri scheme.

He put forth the demand to close wine shops and other public gathering places by 6 p.m.