CAG points out glaring lapses in lake protection

‘Irrigation, Revenue Dept. officials ostensibly preoccupied’

Lack of seriousness on part of the State government and its agencies in lake protection came out glaringly in the Comptroller & Auditor General’s report for the year ending March, 2018, which puts a big question mark on the government’s resolve for prevention of urban flooding.

The Lake Protection Committee, constituted by the High Court in 2010 as prelude to a statutory Lake Protection Authority, has failed even in conducting regular meetings.

Only 16 meetings

For 101 meetings that ought to have been held up to September, 2018, only 16 meetings were held up to September, 2017, ostensibly due to preoccupation of Irrigation and Revenue officials in implementation of flagship schemes.

Though the Government of India advised the State government in 2012, to set up Lake Protection Authority to be eligible to receive financial assistance for conservation of polluted/degraded lakes and wet lands under the scheme ‘National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Eco-systems’, no action has been taken to issue any such notification.

HMDA action plan

The HMDA had submitted an action plan in November, 2013 for conservation and beautification of 258 lakes to the State government with an expenditure of ₹64.5 crore to be met jointly by HMDA, GHMC and Irrigation Department.

Neither approval nor release of funds came from government, and HMDA spent mere ₹12.62 crore on survey of lakes during the five years before March, 2018.

Administrative sanction was accorded to HMDA for development and beautification of 20 lakes with ₹120 crore, but there were no pre-feasibility reports for 11, and only two among them had final notification.

Though the GHMC had made budgetary allocation of a total ₹287.33 crore during 2014-18 for lakes, only ₹42.14 crore were spent on protection and beautification works, construction of Ganesh idol immersion ponds, and Bathukamma festival arrangements.

Restoration and comprehensive development of 19 urban lakes taken up under Mission Kakatiya is not based on the priority in the hydraulic chains of the lake systems, but merely on Assembly constituencies as mandated by the guidelines of the scheme, the report pointed out.

Survey of lakes and their notification was incomplete with only 5% of the 3,132 lakes enumerated actually notified up to June, 2018. Even in case of notified lakes, the survey numbers of the FTL area and buffer zone were not notified in the Gazette.

Absence of such a notification resulted in rampant encroachments and registration of illegal layouts even in notified lakes.

Even the list of 3,132 water bodies is not exhaustive as it excluded 146 lakes existing on the ground.

In the lakes that were finally notified and were supported by memoirs of Irrigation Department, it was noticed that the FTL notified was less than that in the memoirs by 120.895 acres, the report noted.