Cadre’s sacrifices would not go waste: Cong. leaders

Enrol 80 lakh members, says Manickam Tagore

The two-day training programme for District, Block, Mandal and Town presidents of the Congress on digital membership started with the TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy promising the cadre that their services for the party will be in his heart and he would not let them down.

All the senior leaders who participated in the programme including CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Madhu Yaskhi Goud among others, took potshots at both the State and Central governments and called for all out efforts to oust the TRS government in the state to free Telangana from its clutches.

Mr. Revanth Reddy promised that the cadre would get their reward and all he needs is 18 months of their service to the party to come to power and oust the Kalkavuntla family from power. Those not willing to fight for the party will also be noted and action would be taken against them.

AICC incharge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore said the party has to gear up to secure 80 lakh votes in Telangana and the leaders should enrol 80 lakh members. He wanted the party to fight unitedly and leaders should bury their differences.

Mr. Uttam spoke elaborately on Congress history, ideology and its contribution to building of modern India. He reminded it was Congress which forced the Nizam to accede to Indian Union in 1948 and it was Sonia Gandhi who gave Telangana to keep her promise. He said it was due to various Congress governments that India is a major economic power now.

Mr. Vikramarka while hailing the role of Congress cadre recalled the services of Sonia Gandhi and her family for the party and the nation. He said no one matched the stature of Indira Gandhi in the present government that was targeting the Gandhi family to cover up their failures. He said Congress was the only party that can defeat both the BJP and the TRS.

Bhongir MP, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Munugode MLA, Komtireddy Rajgopal Reddy were the noted absentees among all the senior leaders. A group of members from Jangoan constituency entered into an argument with the leadership stating that their leader Jhanga Raghava Reddy was being ignored.