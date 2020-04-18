Cadets at TSPA are made to cook, clean toilets

Cadets at RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy are worried a lot these days, as their training continues without any break, with no regard for social distancing or health precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, these trainees are having to fetch groceries from mandi in Mehdipatnam and other places and even cook, as the absence of their regular cooking staff has made things worse.

A few trainee sub-inspectors told The Hindu that there was no restriction on entry/exit on the campus, and most officers live outside of it and come and go any time, without there being any check or restriction for masks or social distancing in place.

And the fear of infections reaching and spreading in the police academy keeps young cadets on the edge, as there is no restriction on the movement of faculty and other senior officers coming to the campus every day.

“In addition to not restricting their movement, the officers are making us go out and get vegetables. All top rank faculty, including the director, deputy directors and additional directors live outside the campus and come every day, making our lives more vulnerable to the virus,” a trainee sub-inspector said, requesting anonymity.

Apart from cooking, washing utensils, and maintenance of campus, the cadets are forced to clean the bathrooms and toilets, another trainee SI said.

He said that when they requested the staff for masks and sanitisers due to rapid spread of the virus, a senior officer in an internal WhatsApp group threatened them with a criminal case and termination from training.

“After seeing that threatening message from a senior faculty member, we are damn sacred and following their instructions,” he said.

Currently, the academy is training over 1,300 sub-inspector and 650 constable cadets and there are more than 450 staff, including contract employees.

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, all educational, training, and coaching institutions shall remain closed during the lockdown.

However, academy director V.K. Singh maintained that police were categorised as essential service and 'come what may' the training would continue.

“I have stopped the entry of all lower-level staff. Officers who maintain self-hygiene are allowed inside the campus,” he said.

When asked if the cadets were made to cook and clean, Mr Singh said that such practice would teach them to be a team player. “In fact, I’m planning to introduce the hostel management capsule in the basic induction programme,” the senior IPS officer said.