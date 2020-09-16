Cable-stayed bridge to be launched on September 19

The bridge, together with the flyover, to lessen distance between Jubilee Hills and Hitec City

The long-anticipated iconic structure, which is expected to enhance the aesthetic quotient of the western part of the city, the cable-stayed bridge on the Durgam Cheruvu, has been scheduled for inauguration on September 19.

The flyover on Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills, which is built to improve connectivity to the bridge too, will be concurrently launched by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao the same day, shared officials.

While the flyover’s construction was completed over a month ago, the launch has been delayed owing to the continuing electrical and lighting works on the bridge.

The bridge, together with the flyover, is expected to shorten the distance between Jubilee Hills and the Hitec City/Gachibowli, and reduce traffic congestion on Jubilee Hills Road No. 36 and Madhapur main road.

Touted as Concrete Deck Extradosed Cable Stayed Bridge with the longest span in the world, the structure is already drawing several visitors on weekends owing to its aesthetic appeal. Officials said a total of 5,000 footfall were witnessed on a single day, the last Sunday, on the bridge.

The government had earlier said the bridge would be shut down for vehicles during weekends, so that its full potential as tourist attraction may be realised.

For vehicles, the speed limit has been fixed at 35 km per hour, officials informed. Rumble strips and caution boards have been installed in order to control the speed.

Total length of the bridge, including approaches, is 735.64 metres, with the cable-stayed portion occupying 425.85 metres of it. The bidirectional carriage way is 60 feet wide, with three lane road on either side, in addition to six-foot footpath on both sides.

International agencies from USA, Europe, Russia, and Hong Kong participated in planning and designing of the project, which has been executed by L&T with a project cost of ₹184 crore.

Total 13 foundations and piers, and 52 stay cables will hold the bridge in place, and officials claim that lighting will be an added attraction.

The four-lane elevated corridor from Road No. 45 to Durgam Cheruvu will facilitate easy and faster access to the bridge. Stretching a length of 1.74 kilometres, the four-lane structure has cost ₹150 crore.