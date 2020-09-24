Cable-stayed bridge inauguration on Sept. 25

HYDERABAD

24 September 2020 23:18 IST

HYDERABAD

The cable-stayed bridge on Durgam Cheruvu is set to be launched on September 25, through the hands of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao. The iconic structure, together with the flyover on Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills, will be inaugurated by the Minister simultaneously, a note by GHMC said.

The launch, scheduled for September 19 initially, had to be postponed, owing to torrential downpour continuously for four to five days which inundated several parts of the city.

The bridge and the flyover were expected to shorten the distance between Jubilee Hills and Hitec City/Gachibowli, and reduce traffic congestion on Jubilee Hills Road No. 36 and Madhapur main road.

