Cabinet Secretary briefed on steps taken to combat COVID-19

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has said that the government had set up a high-level committee to monitor the situation during the lockdown imposed across the State from March 22 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As part of the measures, the government successfully identified people migrated from different areas and is taking steps accordingly. The Chief Secretary informed this to Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba during a video-conference conducted by the latter with Chief Secretaries and senior officials of high case loaded districts in different states.

Three districts in the State -- Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal -- had been identified as high-case loaded and measures were accordingly being taken for containment of spread of the coronavirus. The government had initiated the process for distribution of 12 kg rice and ₹1,500 cash for the white cardholders, he said.

In addition, 700 food points had been arranged in different parts of the State capital feeding 6,000 people daily while ensuring that steps for maintaining social distance were taken.

In all, 2,200 people had been quarantined in government institutions and another 27,000 are in home quarantine across the State. Joint teams of officials are visiting the quarantined people twice a day to ascertain their situation, the Chief Secretary said.