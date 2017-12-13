Cabinet panel recommends BC sub-plan

The Cabinet sub-committee constituted to study the condition of backward classes and make recommendations for their uplift has recommended that the government implement an exclusive sub-plan for BCs on the lines of SCs and STs.

The Cabinet panel favoured a comprehensive survey by the BC Commission to ascertain the exact number of BC families in the State. It recommended that the government construct skill development centres for BCs to hone the skills of these communities enabling them to face competition. BC Welfare Minister Jogu Ramanna, who is a member of the sub-committee, held discussions with Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudana Chary along with other members including Finance Minister Eatala Rajender and MLAs on the recommendations of the committee. Briefing reporters later, he said the panel had proposed reservations to BCs in education and employment in addition to setting up two degree colleges in each of the 31 districts.

The panel wanted setting up of 119 new residential schools for the BCs spread over the 119 Assembly constituencies while the government should give relaxation to BC entrepreneurs in the payment of EMD. The committee also recommended implementation of rule of reservation for BCs in promotions and provision of total fee reimbursement to students hailing from the BC communities irrespective of the rank they secure.