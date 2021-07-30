Cabinet meeting tomorrow

HYDERABAD

30 July 2021 23:11 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will chair a meeting of the Cabinet on Sunday to discuss, among others, implementation of Dalit Bandhu to be launched in Huzurabad next month, irrigation, agriculture and the threat of third wave of COVID.

In irrigation, the meeting was expected to take up the gazette notification issued by the Centre recently extending vast powers to the Krishna and Godavari river management boards to resolve river water disputes between AP and Telangana, sources said.

