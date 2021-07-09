Cabinet meeting on July 13

The next meeting of the State Council of Ministers will be held at Pragati Bhavan on July 13. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened the meeting of the State Cabinet to discuss among other things agricultural operations, Palle and Pattana Pragati and other issues.
