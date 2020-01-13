Hyderabad

Cabby booked for ‘misbehaving’ with airport employee

A cab driver was arrested by Cyberabad police for allegedly misbehaving with a woman employee of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

According to police, the offence took place on Saturday around 7.30 a.m. when the victim boarded Mohammed Samyuddin’s cab at Annapurna crossroads in Shamshabad.

“Samyuddin asked the woman to pay ₹ 150, while she started bargaining and said she would not give him more than ₹120. They exchanged words and a few minutes later she got down from the cab and lodged a complaint against him alleging that he misbehaved with her,” RGI Airport police said.

Based on her complaint, a case under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC was booked against the cab driver who was arrested within four hours.

