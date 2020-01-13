Cabby booked for ‘misbehaving’ with airport employee

A cab driver was arrested by Cyberabad police for allegedly misbehaving with a woman employee of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.
According to police, the offence took place on Saturday around 7.30 a.m. when the victim boarded Mohammed Samyuddin’s cab at Annapurna crossroads in Shamshabad.
“Samyuddin asked the woman to pay ₹ 150, while she started bargaining and said she would not give him more than ₹120. They exchanged words and a few minutes later she got down from the cab and lodged a complaint against him alleging that he misbehaved with her,” RGI Airport police said.
Based on her complaint, a case under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC was booked against the cab driver who was arrested within four hours.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.