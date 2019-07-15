Cabbie mows down toddler

A cab driver, reportedly distracted by his mobile while driving, mowed down a one-and-a-half-year-old girl at Asad Baba Nagar of Bahadurpura on Sunday.

Habshan Siddiqa was playing outside her house when the Uber driver failed to notice her while looking for a customer’s location and ran over her, police said.

According to police, the accident took place around 4.30 p.m. in the bylanes of Asad Baba Nagar. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital in the same cab, but doctors declared her brought dead.

A case under rash and negligent driving of the IPC was registered against the cab driver.