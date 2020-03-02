Cab services exclusively for women in city from March 8

Women for Women (WoW) cab services will roll out its first set of four cars in the city on March 8.

YoDee (Yosha Deedithi Foundation), which conceived WoW, is supported by Telangana government, Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, TSRTC, Transport department, police and several other institutions and NGOs.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod will launch the service on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day celebrations. Four women drivers — D. Sharada, V .Dhanalakshmi, M. Soujanya and T. Sharada — are among 36 women who were trained for several months will operate the cabs, announced Jyotsna Angara, founder of YoDee at a media conference here on Monday. The women are in the age group of 28 to 40 years and married.

The women drivers are also trained in confidence building, road etiquette, self-defence, first aid, small repairs, basic English and communication skills, Google map reading and have knowledge of the topography of the city.

The cost of each vehicle is ₹5.25 lakh and DWCW has subsidised to the extent of 35% and government provided 10% margin money. Overall, the beneficiaries got a subsidy of ₹2.25 lakh. Only women can avail this cab service through EasyCommute App, their technology partner.

Easy Commute is an intra-city mobile based AC bus shuttle service to make daily commute easy for working professionals , said Mr.Ankit, representative of EasyCommute.

The WoW service will be initially available during the day time and subsequently it will be extended for more hours. Another four or more cars would be launched in the second phase in April and aim is to roll out 100 women driven cars by the end of next financial year, added Ms.Jyotsna.

She also said that Sh(e) Autos were on the anvil and electrical auto-rickshaws would be again by women for women. Initially 100 auto-rickshaws would be rolled out.

She said those women aspiring to stand on their own feet may approach YoDee that would provide training free of cost and help them become part of WoW. Minimum educational qualification is 7th or 8th class and should have an Aadhar card and provide address proof. More details can be had on Ph.No.7702223405.