Cab driver flees with breathalyser during drunk and drive check in Hyderabad

A cab driver allegedly fled away with a breathalyser during a drunk and drive checks conducted by the Bowenpally police on Thursday night.

Police said that the man, in a sedan with a number plate used for hired vehicles, was stopped at 1 a.m. in Bowenpally. “The device slipped from the hands of our officer and fell inside the cab before he took off. We suspect that he was drunk and saw an opportunity to escape undetected,” said the police, adding that he fled towards Suchitra on the National Highway 44. The man is yet to be traced and efforts are on to check the CCTV footage along the highway to nab him.