Hyderabad

03 March 2020 08:03 IST

A 37-year-old cab driver, Polagoni Narender from BN Reddy Nagar, ended life by jumping from LB Nagar flyover in the wee hours of Monday. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed, according to the LB Nagar police.

Roshni — suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000.

