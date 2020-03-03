Hyderabad

Cab driver ends life in Hyderabad

A 37-year-old cab driver, Polagoni Narender from BN Reddy Nagar, ended life by jumping from LB Nagar flyover in the wee hours of Monday. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed, according to the LB Nagar police.

Roshni — suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000.

