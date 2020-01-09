‘CAA, NRC, NPR conspiracy to take away properties’

Noted social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan founder Medha Patkar on Thursday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens combined are a conspiracy to weaken the society and take away properties of Indian citizens.

Ms Patkar was speaking at the Convention Against NRC-NRC-NPR where she said, “They (citizens) will be busy getting paperwork in order, and their sampatti (properties) will be snatched from them. This is a certainty. This has happened with Adivasis, Dalits and Muslims. Where are the documents?” she asked and added that a similar ‘conspiracy’ unfolded in Gujarat and will also be seen across the country.

The NRC and NPR exercise, she said, would drain the treasury. She explained that instead of allocating funds for these exercises, important issues such as farmer’s income and affordable healthcare, women empowerment and employment should be preponderant.

“Today, the annual average income of Telangana’s farmers is ₹6,300. Today, in Telangana, domestic workers and others, you see their state, everything is clear. We want that law be made for such issues and the fundamentals of the Constitution be followed,” she said as she touched upon the economic inequalities in societies.

“Despite several land parcels being vacant, there is no industry. And to cover this up, the Reserve Bank of India coffers are being emptied,” she said.

Touching upon several families which have been excluded from the NRC in Assam, she said that the family of former President of India Faqruddin Ali Ahmed too has not been included. She also urged people to understand how problematic the detention centres are and take into consideration the deaths of inmates at these places.

Ms Patkar said that if the need arises, everybody opposing the CAA, NRC and the NPR must come together – under one banner.

She gave the call to reject National Register of Citizens and to take up the cause of National Resistance to Communalism, National Resistance to Casteism, and National Resistance to Corporatism.

Ms Patkar also touched upon the situation in cities like Muzaffarnagar and Meerut and maintained that Muslims were being targeted.

Prof P L Vishweshwar Rao, and Ramon Magsasay awardee Prof Sandeep Pande also spoke.

The event concluded with the constitution of a committee which would resist the CAA, NRC and NPR.