C-section followed by mitral valve repair

HYDERABAD

18 December 2020 00:43 IST

Doctors at Medicover Hospitals have performed caesarean section followed by emergent Mitral valve replacement on a 35-week pregnant woman, who was suffering from severe Mitral valve prolapse in December first week.

The 22-year-old patient suffered from heart failure, severe Mitral regurgitation and severe anaemia. She had low blood pressure with low oxygen levels when she arrived at the hospital.

“The patient was found to be unfit for less invasive procedures due to unfavourable valve anatomy. A decision for a rare simultaneous combined surgery was taken. This was a better option as she could not go through normal labour and was not fit for general anaesthesia,” as per a press note.

Advertising

Advertising

The woman delivered a baby boy of 2.75 kg with minimal distress. The condition of both the mother and baby is good.