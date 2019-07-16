Hyderabad

C. Narayana Reddy Award to Chandrasekhara Kambara

Dr. C. Narayana Reddy National Literary Award would be presented to Chandrsekhara Kambara, Jnanpith awardee and president of Sahitya Akademi in Delhi on July 29.

Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu would be the chief guest at the function and he would felicitate the awardee.

The Narayana Reddy National Literary Award was instituted in the memory of Jnanpith awardee by Susheela Narayana Reddy Trust, Hyderabad. The award carries a cash prize of ₹3 lakh, a memento, a citation and a shawl, according to J. Chennaih, secretary-general of the Trust.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Telangana Sahitya Akademi president Nandini Sidha Reddy, Central Hindi Committee member Y. Laxmiprasad and eminent writer Volga would participate as guests.

Five volumes comprising the complete collection of film songs written by C. Narayana Reddy would be released on the occasion, a press release said.

