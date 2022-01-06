C-DAC offers PG Diploma in Secure Software

HYDERABAD

06 January 2022 18:57 IST

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is offering a Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Secure Software Development (PG-DASSD).

The cyber security R&D team of C-DAC Hyderabad has designed this unique course to make the engineers write secure software, carry out advanced research in cyber security, and prepare them on par with the changing technologies and the requirements of the IT industry.

All the course modules are practical oriented software security aspects built into every module of the course and Secure Software Development Life Cycle is covered in detail. Along with the course modules, students would deliver a seminar and also execute a project in cyber security using Emerging Technologies during the course.

The PG-DASSD course to be offered online is of 30 weeks (900 hours) duration. Campus placements will be conducted after successful completion of course. Last date for registration is January 13. Details can be had on www.acts.cdac.in or on 73820-53731, a press release said.