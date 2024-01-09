Buzz in social media over reported sighting of the carcass of another tiger in Kagaznagar forest division

January 09, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

Social media went abuzz on Monday with unconfirmed reports of sighting of the carcass of another tiger near Daregaon in Kagaznagar forest division of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, where the carcass of a tigress was found by the forest staff on Saturday.

Sources in the Forest department attributed the death of the one-and-a-half-year-old female tiger, the carcass of which was found on Saturday, to territorial fight with another tiger.

In less than two days, the reported death of another tiger in the same forest beat created a flutter.

The Forest department deployed animal trackers and intensified monitoring of footage from the camera traps in the Daregaon forest beat following Saturday’s incident.

Phone calls made by The Hindu to the Forest officials concerned of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district went unanswered.