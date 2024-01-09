GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Buzz in social media over reported sighting of the carcass of another tiger in Kagaznagar forest division

The death of a second tiger in the same forest area in a week has raised concerns

January 09, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Social media went abuzz on Monday with unconfirmed reports of sighting of the carcass of another tiger near Daregaon in Kagaznagar forest division of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, where the carcass of a tigress was found by the forest staff on Saturday.

Sources in the Forest department attributed the death of the one-and-a-half-year-old female tiger, the carcass of which was found on Saturday, to territorial fight with another tiger.

In less than two days, the reported death of another tiger in the same forest beat created a flutter.

The Forest department deployed animal trackers and intensified monitoring of footage from the camera traps in the Daregaon forest beat following Saturday’s incident.

Phone calls made by The Hindu to the Forest officials concerned of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district went unanswered.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.