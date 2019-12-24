Buying Metro tickets made easier

Buying a ticket to travel by Hyderabad Metro Rail is set to be a breeze with online travel firm MakeMyTrip (MMT), in association with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad), introducing QR code-based e-tickets on Monday.

The ticket booking option, which can be accessed on the MMT website and app, is aimed at helping passengers avoid the queue at the ticket counters. Tickets can be pre-booked and the process is cashless.

E-tickets can be booked for self or for a maximum of six passengers in a single transaction. The six QR codes can be shared with others over WhatsApp. This is a functionality opened for the first time in Indian metro e-ticket booking system, according to the travel and ticketing portal.

For 20 stations

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy said to begin with the e-ticket option is made available for travel between 20 stations. Next month, all the 49 stations, including on the new, third corridor that is set to be opened, will be equipped to handle passengers with e-tickets.

The e-ticket option is for those who do not have a smart card and have to stand in queue to purchase a ticket at the counter.

He expected that over a period of time even smartcard users to switch over to the new option.

Mr.Reddy also cautioned against sharing the Quick Response (QR) code WhatsApp message with those for whom it is not intended. On the occasion, he also highlighted the challenges amid which Hyderabad Metro Rail has taken shape, thus becoming the first such facility to be developed on a public-private partnership mode.

Co-founder and CEO of MakeMyTrip Rajesh Magow said the firm has made a foray into metro ticket booking with Hyderabad Metro that is used by four lakh people daily.

Later to queries on how MMT proposed to monetise the offering, he said “right now there is no convenience fee. The idea is not necessarily to go after revenue… [it] is to acquire new users. We could always monetise it by upselling and cross selling.”

Two-way ticket

Chief Operating Officer Vipul Prakash said, to start with, the e-tickets will be issued for single and return journey.

By January-end, monthly pass (for those travelling between two same stations daily) and Trip Value (for travel between different stations) will also be issued on the by way of QR codes.

The 20 stations for which commuters will be able to book tickets include Miyapur, HiTec City, Tarnaka, Secunderabad, Ameerpet, DurgamCheruvu, Raidurg, JNTU, KPHB, Kukatpally, Dilsukh Nagar and L.B. Nagar.

Managing Director and CEO of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) K.V.B. Reddy sought to highlight the possibility of integrating first and last mile connectivity options with the e-ticket.