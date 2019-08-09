Buying bakra this Bakrid gets easy-peasy

Buying sheep this Bakrid and making the qurbani has just got simpler. No rigmarole of scouring the markets or scouting hours for butchers. All this is now possible with a tap on the screen of your smart phone on the Bakra app.

“We realised that people end up spending more time looking for butchers, and supervising them on division of portions for family and the poor, than they do with their families,” quips Mohammed Jafar, a techie, who co-founded the company with three of his colleagues.

“It all started with an idea last Ramzan as to how we can make the process simpler. My cousin Humayun Khan, Ghouse Mohammed and Varis Abdul are co-founders,” Mr. Jafar says.

The app, he says, works as an aggregator which brings buyers and independent sheep sellers on the same platform. Vendors post pictures and prices of their sheep with details such as breed, weight of each sheep and distance from the user’s current location.

The user can make calls to the vendor of his or her choice, strike a bargain and the sheep is sold! But the founders believe that it is the app’s ‘Qurbani Service’ that is unique.

For ₹10,999, a user can buy a sheep weighing between 11 kg and 14 kg, get the qurbani done in compliance with Islamic rules, divide the meat in three portions and have them delivered to a place of his or her choice. The meat portions can be donated as charity to an institution of one’s choice as well.

Tie-up with suppliers

“For the qurbani service, we have tied up with suppliers. People aware of the rules such as an imam is available to supervise qurbani. The meat is hygienically divided and packed in food grade packaging. We give slots to those who book the service and the meat is delivered on schedule,” Mr. Jafar says.

Good response

The response so far, Mr. Jafar adds, has been most encouraging.

The app has seen a large number of downloads and is live in several cities across the country.