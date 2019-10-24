Businessman found dead in the US

A 52-year-old businessman from Karimnagar, Chada Prasad, was found dead in his house in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the US., two days ago.

His elder brother Ch. Srinivas, living in Karimnagar, said on Wednesday that Prasad’s body surfaced in the swimming pool of his house on Monday morning. Prasad’s son went to school while his wife left for office in the morning that day.

Prasad’s wife grew suspicious as he was not answering her phone calls. She rushed back home only to find him dead in the swimming pool around 10 a.m., Mr. Srinivas said.

The Charlotte police are probing reasons behind his death.

They shifted his body to hospital to conduct autopsy. “What exactly happened after his son and wife left home is yet to be ascertained. We are awaiting the police report,” Mr. Srinivas said stating that he applied for visa to fly to US to attend his brother’s funeral.

A student of Sarswathi Shishu Mandir in Karimnagar, Prasad shifted to Hyderabad after schooling. He was into different businesses in city before leaving for the US in 2001.

He entered e-commerce business there and successfully established his own company in N. Carolina. His younger brother, Mahesh, and sister Anitha, who live in Atlanta of Georgia, are in touch with the local police in the US and overseeing funeral arrangements.