Businessman found dead in Paloncha town

In a note, he blames 30 persons, including “henchmen” of a TRS leader, policemen, liquor shop owners and a TV channel reporter

A businessman of Paloncha town allegedly committed suicide leaving a suicide note blaming several influential local political leaders, policemen, and some of his relatives for his drastic step.

Mallipeddi Venkateshwara Rao, 40, of Jayamma Colony, allegedly ended his life by consuming pesticide late on Thursday night.

In the suicide note, he named 30 persons, including the “henchmen” of a Paloncha-based TRS leader, several policemen and excise policemen, liquor shop owners and a local reporter of a television news channel, sources said. He blamed them of implicating him in a "false case", sending him to jail, and "demolishing" his house for exposing their alleged nefarious activities, financial frauds and liquor syndicate.

He reportedly sent the copies of the suicide note to some higher officials before committing suicide, sources said. The Paloncha town police registered a case and are investigating. Meanwhile, former Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao urged the police higher ups to probe the case impartially and ensure stringent action against those responsible for the suicide of the businessman. (Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)