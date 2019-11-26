Businessman files PIL against RGV’s 'Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Redlu' movie in Telangana HC

A businessman has approached the Telangana High Court (HC) on Tuesday seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to issue censor certificate to Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) directed Telugu movie Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Redlu. The film is scheduled for release this Friday.

Counsel for M. Indrasena Chowdary, who filed the PIL, made a mention about it before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy in the morning when it assembled to hear cases for the day. After hearing the contentions of the counsel, the bench posted the plea for hearing on Wednesday.

Motive to defame

According to Mr. Chowdary, going by the trailers of the movie being circulated in social media, the film had content humiliating and insulting the Kamma community. The film also had roles resembling real life personalities like former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, his son N. Lokesh, and Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan. The movie’s suggests that director and producer of the film wanted to defame the Kamma community, the petitioner alleged.

Mentioning a song ‘Pappu Laanti Abbayi’, whose trailer too got widely circulated in the social media, the petitioner said it was aimed at Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh. “The song would show them in poor light, and amounted to humiliation,” the petitioner said.

He informed the court that a memorandum was already submitted to the CBFC not to issue censor certificate to the film, and not to allow its exhibition in theatres or social media platforms.