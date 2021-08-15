BusinessLine quiz is back but virtually

HYDERABAD

15 August 2021 00:35 IST

The Hyderabad regional round of BusinessLine Cerebration Quiz will be held today (August 15) virtually at 4 p.m.

This will be part of the eighteenth edition of the quiz which is back and this time in virtual mode. Yet keeping the essence of the on-ground format for our readers to experience.

BusinessLine’ s Cerebration 2021, one of India's premier corporate quiz championships is designed for corporate executives, business professionals, B-school students, and MBA aspirants. The preliminary online quizzing was scheduled from August 4 to 11 to shortlist top six from each of the six cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai & Delhi and witnessed more than 6,000 participants.

Now, for the regional Hyderabad round, the following six participants will battle it out and one of them will qualify for the grand finale on August 28. Participants selected for Hyderabad regional round to be held today (August 15) at 4 p.m. are:

· B Naveen Kumar, Sai Mitra Constructions

· Vishnu Santhosh S, HPCL

· Surya Prakash, Indian Bank

· Siddharth Mishra, Cognizant

· Shivani Panda, Amazon

· Kapinjal Chowdhury, TCS

Get ready to showcase your knowledge and stand a chance to win the most coveted intellectual title and take-home prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakh (first prize ₹75,000, 2nd prize ₹50,000, 3rd prize ₹25,000)

Quiz enthusiast can login to witness the top 6 battle it out by registering at https://bit.ly/BLQUIZ21 or scan the QR Code

The event is sponsored by:

· Title sponsor: Union Bank of India

· Powered by: CFA Institute

· In Association with: ManageEngine