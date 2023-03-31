HamberMenu
Businesses, individuals urged to adapt to ever-evolving world

Embrace experimentation, iteration and don’t be afraid to fail, Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar tells graduating students at Indian School of Business

March 31, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa; Harish Manwani, chairman of ISB executive board; and others at the graduation ceremony at Indian School of Business at Gachibowli in Cyberabad on Friday.

Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa; Harish Manwani, chairman of ISB executive board; and others at the graduation ceremony at Indian School of Business at Gachibowli in Cyberabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

With digital transformation emerging as a key driver of most industries, businesses and individuals should to adapt themselves to the ever-evolving new world, Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said on Friday. She was addressing a gathering during the graduation ceremony at Indian School of Business (ISB) on its Hyderabad campus.

Ms. Nayar, chief guest of the event, underscored the importance of reimagining business operations from the ground up by leveraging technology to create value for customers. Urging the gathering of business managers to approach the power of technology with a growth mindset, she said, “Embrace experimentation and iteration, and don’t be afraid to fail.”

In a release, ISB said the graduation ceremony was for its postgraduate programme in management (PGP) class of 2023, Hyderabad; postgraduate programme in management for senior executives (PGPMAX) class of 2022; and its doctoral programmes – fellow programme in management (FPM) and executive fellow programme in management (EPM).

As many as 574 students from the PGP class of 2023; 64 from the PGPMAX class of 2022; four scholars from FPM; and eight scholars from EFPM graduated. Ekansh Khatter and Sai Avinash Revanur are gold medallists from the PGP class of 2023, Hyderabad, ISB said.

Dean Madan Pillutla exhorted the graduates to be resilient and take obstacles along the way in their stride. Reminding them that expectation from business has undergone a fundamental change, chairperson of ISB board Harish Manwani said, “Your focus should not only be on creating economic value but also on solving the challenges and needs of the communities you will serve.”

