Business facilitation centre set up at RGIA

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo launching the FTCCI Business Facilitation Center on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

03 September 2020 22:59 IST

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) has become more business-friendly with the commencement of Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) Business Facilitation Center at its terminal on Thursday. It was inaugurated by principal commissioner of customs J.S. Chandrasekhar, in the presence of additional DG DGFT (Director General of Foreign Trade) G Seetharam Reddy, CEO, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo, Saurabh Kumar,and FTCCI president I. Ramakanth.

With this, exporters and cargo agents can get ‘Certificate of Origin’ at the cargo terminal itself saving a lot of travel time. The centre will also offer ‘Visa Recommender Letters’ for overseas travel for business promotion. It would save time for documentation for export shipments for perishable shipments like fruits, vegetables and marine export shipments.

The first ‘Cool Dolly’ temperature-sensitive shipment of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories under 15-25 degree Centigrade was also flagged off on the occasion in the presence of the firm’s VP Ravi Prakash Mathur, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising