Buses for government staff

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has arranged as many as 30 buses for employees of the State government in Hyderabad from Saturday.

“There are no particular routes that these buses will be operating on. The State government employees need to show their ID card and they can enter the bus. Previously, there were bus passes. But since counters are closed, they can board the bus by showing the ID card. The buses have been arranged for Secretariat employees as well as employees of some other government offices,” an official said.