Buses diverted

HYDERABAD

11 September 2021 23:58 IST

With pedestrianisation of Tank Bund every Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation on Saturday announced diversion of bus services.

Buses moving from Secunderabad and Ranigunj will be diverted via Boats Club, Marriott Hotel, DBR Mills, Katamaisamma temple and Liberty. Those moving from Telangana Secretariat will be diverted from Telugu Talli flyover, DBR Mills, Marriott Hotel, Bible House and Ranigunj.

The TSRTC will press into service special buses every Sunday from 4.00 p.m. onwards, and return trips ( from Tank Bund) till 10.30 p.m. from all important places such as Secunderabad Railway Station, Koti, Kachiguda Station, Mehdipatnam, Hakimpet, Charminar and ECIL.

