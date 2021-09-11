Hyderabad

Buses diverted

With pedestrianisation of Tank Bund every Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation on Saturday announced diversion of bus services.

Buses moving from Secunderabad and Ranigunj will be diverted via Boats Club, Marriott Hotel, DBR Mills, Katamaisamma temple and Liberty. Those moving from Telangana Secretariat will be diverted from Telugu Talli flyover, DBR Mills, Marriott Hotel, Bible House and Ranigunj.

The TSRTC will press into service special buses every Sunday from 4.00 p.m. onwards, and return trips ( from Tank Bund) till 10.30 p.m. from all important places such as Secunderabad Railway Station, Koti, Kachiguda Station, Mehdipatnam, Hakimpet, Charminar and ECIL.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 11:59:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/buses-diverted/article36408894.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY